EXACTUS INC (OTCMKTS:EXDI) had an increase of 216.96% in short interest. EXDI’s SI was 35,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 216.96% from 11,200 shares previously. With 213,700 avg volume, 0 days are for EXACTUS INC (OTCMKTS:EXDI)’s short sellers to cover EXDI’s short positions. The stock increased 51.16% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 181,437 shares traded or 112.34% up from the average. Exactus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 6,861 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 319,024 shares with $27.12 million value, down from 325,885 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $308.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 7.63M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil and Its 4% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,024 shares to 35,498 valued at $4.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 6,870 shares and now owns 20,730 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider Spellings James M Jr sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. The insider Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth Advisors owns 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,000 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 638,264 shares. Amarillo Bankshares reported 13,998 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc reported 5,811 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nexus Investment owns 9,332 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1.16% or 97,280 shares. Maple Cap holds 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 54,349 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 105,502 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 1.3% or 788,321 shares in its portfolio. Busey holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 202,339 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc holds 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 37,823 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 36,459 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).