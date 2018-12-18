Whitman Education Group Inc (WIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.43, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 95 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 81 decreased and sold their holdings in Whitman Education Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 37.34 million shares, down from 38.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Whitman Education Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 43 Increased: 55 New Position: 40.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 3.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 19,427 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 13.75%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 522,672 shares with $91.00M value, up from 503,245 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $32.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 428,108 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, October 2, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, December 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $157 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31 with “Sell”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 254,489 shares to 235,941 valued at $22.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Arcus Biosciences Inc stake by 44,445 shares and now owns 723,834 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.32% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 320,562 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has risen 72.11% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. for 3.10 million shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 342,127 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. has 3.96% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The New York-based Bloom Tree Partners Llc has invested 2.92% in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,419 shares.