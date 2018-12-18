Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 26 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and decreased their positions in Franklin Covey Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.00 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 210.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 18,957 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 38.46%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 27,957 shares with $821,000 value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $980.97M valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 843,644 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 63.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on January, 3. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -246.15% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 10% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 484,604 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 817,779 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 359,513 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,100 shares.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $311.91 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 12,600 shares to 15,200 valued at $2.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 7,211 shares and now owns 31,033 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CLVS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 53.65 million shares or 1.55% more from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc reported 8,194 shares. Venbio Select Advisor Limited Liability owns 1.15 million shares. Pointstate Lp owns 2.94 million shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 0.03% or 15,544 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Geode Lc reported 0% stake. Advent Cap Mgmt De has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 19,400 are owned by Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,068 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 254,945 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 850 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 20,804 shares. C Worldwide Gp A S owns 0.03% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 91,156 shares. Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Lp has invested 0.29% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 10,623 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 3 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital.

