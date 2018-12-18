Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Endocyte Inc (ECYT) stake by 91.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 29,711 shares as Endocyte Inc (ECYT)’s stock rose 26.26%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 2,634 shares with $47,000 value, down from 32,345 last quarter. Endocyte Inc now has $1.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 1.56 million shares traded. Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) has risen 398.95% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 398.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ECYT News: 09/05/2018 – ENDOCYTE INC – ANTICIPATES ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE AT END OF 2018 TO EXCEED $130 MLN; 15/03/2018 Endocyte Nominates Dawn Svoronos for Election to Its Board of Directors and Announces Other Board Developments; 16/05/2018 – Endocyte Announces Presentation of Phase 2 Data from lnvestigator-lnitiated Prostate Cancer Trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Endocyte at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.1% Position in Endocyte; 21/05/2018 – Endocyte Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – Endocyte Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Balance at the End of 2018 to Exceed $130 M; 09/05/2018 – ENDOCYTE – SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND ACTIVITIES THROUGH EXPECTED END OF VISION TRIAL, POTENTIAL PROOF OF CONCEPT OF ITS EC17/CAR T-CELL THERAPY; 09/05/2018 – Endocyte Has Cash to Fund Activities Through the Expected End of the VISION Trial and Potential Proof of Concept of Its EC17/CAR T-cell Therapy; 14/05/2018 – VHCP Management Ii Buys New 6.2% Position in Endocyte

Among 15 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. See The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Upgrade

21/11/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $65.0000

21/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $55.0000

21/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59.5 New Target: $119 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.5 New Target: $58 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $54 New Target: $50 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $55 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Initiates Coverage On

11/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $117 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $126 Initiates Coverage On

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Dropbox Inc stake by 34,684 shares to 75,287 valued at $2.02 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 10,114 shares and now owns 11,823 shares. Penumbra Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Endocyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold ECYT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.12 million shares or 16.68% more from 47.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ghost Tree Cap Lc accumulated 4.16% or 1.10M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.36M shares stake. Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 119,700 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 19,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Llc reported 63,849 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 59,497 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.55% invested in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) for 850,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 131,881 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $1.91 million activity. Shares for $105,316 were sold by Parker Katherine. On Friday, October 5 Armour Alison A. sold $141,748 worth of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) or 9,111 shares. Another trade for 5,928 shares valued at $92,238 was sold by Low Philip S. Taylor Beth sold $109,287 worth of stock or 7,022 shares. Sherman Michael A. had sold 28,146 shares worth $437,752. Leamon Christopher P sold $347,323 worth of stock or 17,366 shares. On Friday, October 5 the insider Andriole Michael T. sold $278,848.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boltwood Mgmt accumulated 8,740 shares. 12,747 were accumulated by First Manhattan Co. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 3,127 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.7% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.26% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 5,466 shares. Lynch And Assocs In owns 23,775 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 33,776 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt invested in 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advsrs owns 0.35% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,862 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 125,200 shares. Tcw stated it has 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 29,872 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South Street Advisors Llc owns 122,050 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 2.65M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.