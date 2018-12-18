Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 12,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.34 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 95,761 shares traded. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ TransMontaigne Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLP); 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Financial Impact from Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 17/04/2018 – TLP BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 78.5C FROM 77C, EST. 78.5C; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q EPS 41c; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Fincl Impact From Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST

Among 7 analysts covering TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 7,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 28,862 are owned by Peak Asset Mngmt Llc. Next Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) or 200 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 17,400 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,419 shares. Arclight Capital Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 3.17 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 1,400 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 59,449 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Green Square Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 26,426 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 31,246 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr reported 30,580 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 17 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $5.52 million activity. 35,000 shares were sold by Bastian Edward H, worth $1.93M on Wednesday, August 15. The insider CARP DANIEL A sold 25,000 shares worth $1.29 million. Meynard Craig M also sold $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. Shares for $250,276 were sold by Smith Joanne D on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $175,419 was sold by EASTER WILLIAM H III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 119,960 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 6,616 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited reported 100,511 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) L P. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.00M shares. At Bancorp invested 0.26% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 10,725 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ionic Cap Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,750 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Girard Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability holds 21,924 shares. Moreover, Capital Invsts has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10.82M shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.21M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.