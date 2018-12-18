Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 40.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.19 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.92 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 1.15 million shares traded or 116.16% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has declined 30.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 29,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 227,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.67M, up from 197,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 4.19M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

Among 7 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Westport Innovations had 18 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 16. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. Lake Street maintained Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. On Saturday, July 21 PEDERSON MICHAEL J sold $66,601 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,050 shares. The insider WHITE MILES D sold 142,341 shares worth $10.30M. Contreras Jaime had sold 64,268 shares worth $4.30M on Wednesday, August 29. 9,097 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $610,513 were sold by LANE ANDREW H. Blaser Brian J also sold $965,789 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. 64,900 shares were sold by CAPEK JOHN M, worth $4.22 million.

