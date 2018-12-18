Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 10,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,646 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.83 million, down from 480,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 12.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 49.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 44,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,444 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 89,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 621,127 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has declined 12.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loeb Partners Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,195 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 372,288 shares. 24,000 are held by Quantres Asset Mgmt. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth holds 2.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 127,615 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Limited Partnership has 14 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.86% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthfront holds 0.04% or 52,934 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 30,705 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Monetary Gp accumulated 8,875 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 623,236 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Communications stated it has 753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 87,379 shares. Stone Ridge Asset holds 10,801 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, June 27 the insider ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $44,618.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. G’s profit will be $79.84M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Genpact Limited has $39.0 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.21's average target is 18.59% above currents $27.16 stock price.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $534.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 20,811 shares to 30,980 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).