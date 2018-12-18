Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 65,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219.63M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 2.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 66.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 12,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,483 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $556,000, down from 19,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 409,966 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 7.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PEP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,312 shares to 122,923 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,272 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,645 shares to 132,237 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel downgraded as Deutsche Bank offers more cautious steel outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse 2019 Medical Devices Outlook Looks Very Bullish, Even Out to 2025 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “J.C. Penney Is Looking More and More Like Sears – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PGTI Is Growth Opportunity With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.