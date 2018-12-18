Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 3,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.38M, down from 105,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 5.65 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Creative Planning increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,041 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.65 million, up from 82,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 2.13 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.77 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Com has 17,617 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Invest has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,105 shares. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.12% or 7,719 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 2,650 shares. Bridges Investment Management accumulated 183,563 shares. Addison Cap Communications holds 1.85% or 22,092 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,190 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications invested in 2.62 million shares or 1.53% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation invested in 3.61% or 92,046 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,901 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.53% or 2.46 million shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baxter Bros invested in 0.63% or 23,482 shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 12,283 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $249.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 51,180 shares to 84,010 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Monday, December 12. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 24. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Monday, October 2 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Barclays Capital.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was sold by Narasimhan Laxman. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26 million. $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 205,993 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,544 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 7,677 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,050 shares. Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.34% or 235,419 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hourglass Cap Lc has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carderock Cap Mngmt reported 33,120 shares. 479,360 were reported by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Gotham Asset Lc holds 374,815 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,850 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Assetmark reported 1,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Thursday, December 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14100 target in Friday, June 30 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, September 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,400 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. $4.06 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21.