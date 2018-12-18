EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had a decrease of 4.01% in short interest. EUZOF’s SI was 253,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.01% from 264,100 shares previously. It closed at $75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 18.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 27,586 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 120,133 shares with $1.36M value, down from 147,719 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $64.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 89.40 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, October 2.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.56B for 10.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 was made by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.49 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, July 24. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 57,400 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 17.37M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 153,523 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). West Family Invests Inc holds 279,952 shares. M Securities accumulated 0.3% or 103,002 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.16% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. 149,349 are held by Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Hutchinson Management Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,789 shares. Mairs & reported 0.08% stake. Thompson Investment Inc reported 985,483 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stuyvesant Cap Management has 4.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dumont & Blake Advsrs Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 40,800 shares.

Eurazeo is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies in the Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in United States, France, Italy, and other European countries.