Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 40.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $585,000, down from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.51% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 7.39 million shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 783,979 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $581,368 was made by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. MEARS MICHAEL N sold 30,000 shares worth $2.07 million. On Thursday, September 20 Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,500 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $178.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 10,800 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 44,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 173,884 are held by Northern Trust. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Lc owns 1,443 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Co reported 0.97% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Capital Gru holds 0.52% or 40,175 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc reported 30 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.26% or 38,503 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 18,324 shares. First Finance Corp In owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 9,438 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,310 are owned by Schafer Cullen Cap. Salient Ltd Company invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson on Monday, November 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, September 30. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 8 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MMP in report on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Time to Buy These 3 Stocks Flirting With 52-Week Lows? – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan forecasts Permian Gulf Coast pipeline to cost $2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Vetr. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PM in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 17. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, April 21.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philip Morris parent invests $2.4 billion in Cronos cannabis – New York Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Investors Be Concerned Over Phillip Morris’ Cigarette Volume Declines? – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WLS-Channel 7 still leading pack in late local news ratings derby – Chicago Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $549.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 24,036 shares to 235,366 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 108,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).