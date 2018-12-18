Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 229.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 228,964 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 10,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35 million, down from 74,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 1.67M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Sunday, August 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $63.0 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, October 29. On Thursday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 30. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 25 by Goldman Sachs.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $469,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service, a Florida-based fund reported 94,303 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 538,588 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,915 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 15,500 are owned by Heronetta Mngmt L P. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 119,588 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Virtu Finance Ltd has 36,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 208,704 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc stated it has 2,000 shares. Amer Century reported 4,292 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com invested in 25,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Capital Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 109,947 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Biggest Challenges Facing Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on June 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXP) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners: Hamstrung By The IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners promotes Zuklic as its new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Distribution Coverage: How And Why It’s Changed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, June 7. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 4. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 12. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Friday, January 22 report.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.82 million for 10.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, ETFC, CVNA – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Screen for Stocks on Sale – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “E*TRADE Prebuilt Portfolios Deliver a Selection of Funds in a Few Easy Clicks – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Higher Costs, Stiff Competition Hurt Moody’s: Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 85,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc reported 22,495 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.11% or 10,642 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.49% or 1.47M shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 156,861 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.09% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 39 shares stake. 64,284 were accumulated by Rmb Mngmt. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Int Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 0.36% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 4.66M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 184,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 116,066 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. On Friday, November 2 LAWSON RODGER A bought $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 10,000 shares. On Friday, November 2 Simonich Brent bought $100,072 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 1,943 shares. Healy James P bought 5,000 shares worth $226,791. The insider WEINREICH JOSHUA bought 5,725 shares worth $299,588.