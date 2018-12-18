Phocas Financial Corp increased Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) stake by 7.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 115,362 shares as Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)’s stock declined 26.99%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 1.60 million shares with $19.14 million value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Callon Petroleum Co now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 3.00M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 48 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 25 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.32 million shares, down from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 31 New Position: 17.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 7.70 billion shares to 7,700 valued at $616,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7.57 million shares and now owns 7,363 shares. Ishares Tr Dow Jones Us Real Estate (Prn) (IYR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 891,800 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 68,438 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Buckhead Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 640,995 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 1,581 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Akanthos Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.47% or 150,000 shares. Vanguard reported 20.40M shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Channing Capital Limited Co holds 2.63% or 6.10 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 159,085 shares. 1.33 million are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Seaport Global.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $171,419 activity. $4,981 worth of stock was bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J on Tuesday, December 11. $176,400 worth of stock was sold by Conn Mitzi P on Tuesday, September 18.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 58,054 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) has risen 6.97% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The company has market cap of $363.52 million. The Company’s development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for 1.59 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 2.45 million shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurant Capital Management Lp has 2.13% invested in the company for 295,229 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Birchview Capital Lp, a Vermont-based fund reported 100,303 shares.