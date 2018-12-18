Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 48.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 543,282 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock declined 29.39%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 572,818 shares with $13.91M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.22 million shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) stake by 53,425 shares to 116,325 valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3. It also upped Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 82.14 million shares or 0.17% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Jefferies Limited reported 28,839 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 72,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Limited reported 3.78M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,025 are held by Bluecrest Capital Limited. Miles Cap Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 8,344 shares. Regions Fincl holds 22,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 60,545 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc owns 14,456 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 160,525 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh invested 0.12% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 3.04M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invests Company reported 6,975 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 91,504 shares stake. 29,529 are held by Menta Llc.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callaway Golf had 2 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”.

