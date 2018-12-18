Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 181.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 546,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 846,492 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.53M, up from 300,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $145.72. About 1.37M shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 205% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $690,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 4.97M shares traded or 58.08% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NAI’S VOTING INTEREST FROM APPROXIMATELY 79% TO APPROXIMATELY 20%; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,154 shares. Hennessy holds 0.11% or 54,100 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 0.18% or 70,660 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.13 million shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 171,725 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 667,865 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Westchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blackrock Inc accumulated 5,069 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,060 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.5% or 1.50M shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mirae Asset has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8,727 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 1.09M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,232 shares to 302,953 shares, valued at $47.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 268,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36M shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.63% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.1% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 6,781 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 9,327 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 2.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kessler Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 37,552 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 21,242 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 891,948 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Garrison Finance Corporation has invested 0.2% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Raymond James Trust Na reported 6,103 shares.