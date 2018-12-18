Portolan Capital Management Lowered Abiomed (ABMD) Stake; Last Week Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taylor Wimpey PLC had 13 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 14. Shore Capital upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt downgraded the shares of TW in report on Monday, December 10 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, October 30. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TW in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. See Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 Downgrade

06/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 182.00 New Target: GBX 173.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 206.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Raise

30/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 244.00 New Target: GBX 237.00 Maintain

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 4.34 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 6.9 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.60% or GBX 2.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 133.1. About 11.87 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

