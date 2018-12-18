Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Immune Design Corporation (IMDZ) stake by 63.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 281,211 shares as Immune Design Corporation (IMDZ)’s stock declined 41.14%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 726,086 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 444,875 last quarter. Immune Design Corporation now has $69.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 288,678 shares traded. Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has declined 47.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical IMDZ News: 14/03/2018 – IMMUNE REPORTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL & TRANSLATIONAL DATA; 02/05/2018 – IMMUNE DESIGN STILL ON TRACK TO ENROLL CMB305 PATIENTS BY MIDYR; 12/03/2018 IMDZ: MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 23.7 MOS FOLLOWING CMB305; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Immune Design; 24/05/2018 – Immune Design Announces Launch of Web Portal for SYNOVATE Phase 3 Study of CMB305 Immunotherapy in Synovial Sarcoma; 12/03/2018 – IMDZ: ORR FOR FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA TREATED WITH G100 COMBO 54%; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design Expects to Have Cash to Fund Ops Into the 2H of 2020; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design 1Q Loss $13.3M; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – Immune Design 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Among 11 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Redrow PLC had 20 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, November 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, October 30. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 638 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Monday, September 3 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, December 10. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 622 target in Thursday, August 30 report. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 658.00 New Target: GBX 693.00 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 729.00 Maintain

More notable recent Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Immune Design (IMDZ) Up 15.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Immune Design to Present at Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Immune Design Reports Increased Overall Response Rate and Longer Progression Free Survival of Patients with Follicular Lymphoma Treated in a Randomized Trial with a Combination Regimen of G100 and Pembrolizumab – GlobeNewswire” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NanoString Technologies, Tyson Foods, Welbilt, Immune Design, Turning Point Brands, and LGI Homes â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GuruFocus.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) stake by 127,917 shares to 101,178 valued at $6.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 10,965 shares and now owns 17,258 shares. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.77, from 1.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold IMDZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 19.92 million shares or 6.65% less from 21.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 402,906 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 20,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 20,768 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) for 661,961 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) or 2,948 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) or 27,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,815 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 12,000 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Bvf Incorporated Il holds 1.41% or 4.66 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 144,115 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.65 million activity. Another trade for 902,000 shares valued at $1.65 million was made by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL on Tuesday, December 4.