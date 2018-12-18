Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 27.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 116,000 shares with $3.51M value, down from 161,000 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $5.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 531,972 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Oil States International Inc (OIS) stake by 30.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 215,532 shares as Oil States International Inc (OIS)’s stock declined 37.61%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 492,873 shares with $16.36M value, down from 708,405 last quarter. Oil States International Inc now has $926.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 474,056 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 17.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 16, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:TX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements by Ternium SA – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, TS, MAR, CURO and LOMA – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TX LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ternium S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Caseâ€“ TX – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris tumbles as Argentine prosecutors seek detention of chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 65.22% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TX’s profit will be $298.37M for 4.53 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.49 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.96% negative EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 849,700 shares to 2.01M valued at $29.90M in 2018Q3. It also upped Huya Inc stake by 412,700 shares and now owns 933,000 shares. Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold OIS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.26 million shares or 3.31% less from 66.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.02% or 9,009 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,750 shares. 5.60M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Wilen Inv Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp owns 232,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc holds 2.48 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Co reported 3,474 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 19,775 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 0.01% or 6,072 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 2,336 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 125,435 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 870,029 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 4,269 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 26,400 shares.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States to Participate in the Barclays Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Updates Third Quarter 2018 Guidance NYSE:OIS – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil States International Lacks The Spark In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States International Inc. (OIS) CEO Cindy Taylor on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 6,073 shares to 603,408 valued at $42.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp stake by 143,498 shares and now owns 897,320 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.