Van Eck Associates Corp increased Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) stake by 113.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 37,868 shares as Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 71,336 shares with $2.52M value, up from 33,468 last quarter. Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc now has $7.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 613,262 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) stake by 274.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc acquired 2.36 million shares as Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 3.22M shares with $8.01M value, up from 858,000 last quarter. Yamana Gold Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.365. About 11.70 million shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 9.58% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $472,080 was made by Urdang E Scott on Monday, November 5. On Monday, November 19 Marshall Joseph W III bought $33,330 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 1,000 shares. The insider HANDLER DAVID A bought 11,000 shares worth $368,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,560 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 26,646 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 164,906 shares. Wealthtrust has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 30 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 87,618 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 17,097 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 0.35% or 116,140 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 8,597 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 87,500 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 892,149 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Trust Co holds 11,932 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 36,176 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) stake by 942,310 shares to 6.65 million valued at $64.82 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lithium Americas Corp stake by 351,567 shares and now owns 964,572 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At GLPI – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Props had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Tuesday, July 24 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Monday, November 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 12. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold: Is A Rebound Possible? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) – Yamana Gold’s Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: October 25, 2018.