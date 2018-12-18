Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 12,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,933 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.64 million, down from 195,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.09. About 9.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 23.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 6,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24 million, up from 27,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 956,929 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 11.06 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares were sold by Smith Gordon, worth $3.50 million on Monday, July 23.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $635.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,223 shares to 48,722 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 4,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

