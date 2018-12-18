Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.58M, up from 111,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 4.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,660 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.68 million, down from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 1.61 million shares traded or 102.38% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.27% or 57,425 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19.14M shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,210 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 161,827 shares. New England Professional Planning Grp Incorporated, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,878 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd holds 3.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,959 shares. Cibc has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.21% or 6.70 million shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,677 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lourd Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,296 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Ser has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluestein R H And Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.93M shares. Hilltop Inc has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,416 shares to 129,383 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,450 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 71,372 shares valued at $6.52M was made by Majoras Deborah P on Friday, November 9. Moeller Jon R also sold $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, August 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,138 shares worth $347,237 on Thursday, August 16. $276,951 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $183,582 worth of stock. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold $5.06 million worth of stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 26 to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, March 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, March 30 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 27.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AL’s profit will be $138.67 million for 6.62 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 35,175 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 145,660 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,674 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Polaris Cap Ltd holds 64,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 36,852 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,198 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 29,570 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa has 356,185 shares. 1.67M were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 24,184 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank Tru holds 0.03% or 1,627 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Lc stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 259,857 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 24. FBR Capital maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Friday, November 4. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $676,973 was made by Levy Grant A on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $462,236 was sold by Baer Marc H. Poerschke John D sold $281,421 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) on Monday, August 27.