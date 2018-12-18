Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (PGNX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 946,638 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 27.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Akanthos Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.83 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 2.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 120,382 shares. Prudential Fin owns 0.12% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1.23M shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Lp owns 539,001 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 40,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ci Glob Invs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 10,699 shares. Westpac Banking reported 6,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Menta Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hanseatic Management Service invested in 0.59% or 9,206 shares. Amer National Tx reported 88,355 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Among 46 analysts covering Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), 33 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Continental Resources Inc. had 200 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Outperform” on Monday, June 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by Stephens with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Monday, December 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, October 12.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45 million and $742.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 250,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Trans Infrst Invs L by 102,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Progenics Pharm (NASDAQ:PGNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharm had 12 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 23. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, February 6. Aegis Capital initiated Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Thursday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 20. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 7. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold PGNX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 73.30 million shares or 17.29% more from 62.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 388 are held by Daiwa Gp Inc. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 138,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested in 31,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Farallon Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Principal Fin Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Blackrock Incorporated reported 13.29M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.64 million shares. Raymond James reported 58,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 4,790 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 135,411 shares.