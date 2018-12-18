Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 54.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,344 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 22,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $627,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.23M shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 27.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cheniereâ€™s Corpus Christi facility ships first LNG cargo – Houston Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas connection helps Panama Canal break LNG tanker traffic record – San Antonio Business Journal” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere moves forward with Corpus Christi LNG expansion – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $585.95 million activity. 3,406 shares were sold by Zichal Heather, worth $234,064 on Friday, June 22. KILPATRICK DAVID B also sold $1.03M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Thursday, September 27. BRANDOLINI NUNO sold $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Thursday, June 28. ICAHN CARL C sold $584.37M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Wednesday, June 27. $888,000 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was bought by Fusco Jack A on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 5 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 12. On Wednesday, May 11 the stock rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, February 8, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. Global Hunter Securities initiated the shares of LNG in report on Thursday, July 23 with “Accumulate” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old West Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.33M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 392,558 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company holds 154,040 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 40,061 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Apg Asset Nv holds 389,293 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manchester Ltd has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 277 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 262,698 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 422,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings accumulated 0.05% or 672,518 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold PGNX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 73.30 million shares or 17.29% more from 62.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 20,019 shares. Vantage Invest Lc has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. 11,000 were reported by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Comerica Bank invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Federated Investors Pa holds 6.42 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 53,269 shares. Lpl Ltd Com accumulated 12,023 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 210,000 shares. Proshare Lc owns 46,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 317,741 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progenics Earnings: Get Ready For A Massive Move – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progenics: What Is The Value Of The Imaging Pipeline? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progenics: This Is Just The Beginning – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2018. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progenics Pharma inks $75M stock sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Scores A Win In Artificial Intelligence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $983.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 36,850 shares to 153,580 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 14,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,600 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).