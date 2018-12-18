Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:FANH) had a decrease of 6.76% in short interest. FANH’s SI was 2.47 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.76% from 2.64M shares previously. With 237,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:FANH)’s short sellers to cover FANH’s short positions. The SI to Fanhua Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 7.69%. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 683,078 shares traded or 118.68% up from the average. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) has risen 4.73% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FANH News: 12/03/2018 Fanhua 4Q EPS $1.98; 20/04/2018 – Fanhua Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC; 12/03/2018 – FANHUA INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS REDUCED YY, NOAH, NTES, VIPS, FANH IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q Rev $134.4M; 21/05/2018 – FANHUA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32; 23/05/2018 – Fanhua Announces New Record and Payment Dates for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q EPS 32c

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) stake by 23.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 57,000 shares as Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG)’s stock declined 22.54%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 184,400 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 241,400 last quarter. Del Friscos Restaurant Group now has $217.59M valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 340,943 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 53.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.69, REV VIEW $379.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q REV. $121.9M, EST. $123.0M; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.6%; 02/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses in Pittsburgh and Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C

More notable recent Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Del Frisco’s plays defense against Engaged Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Kroger Profit Tops Views – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Alarm, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Universal Security Instruments, Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration, and CrossAmerica Partners LP â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Construction Materials & Machinery, Restaurants & Eateries – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.94 million activity. $484,230 worth of stock was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Thursday, November 15.

Among 3 analysts covering Del Frisco’s Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Del Frisco’s Restaurant had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, September 12 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) on Friday, July 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 30.04 million shares or 60.15% more from 18.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Comerica Financial Bank owns 166,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited accumulated 39,802 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 174,747 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 876,301 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd reported 893,727 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 27,718 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De stated it has 48,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 623 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Prudential Finance holds 0% or 273,459 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Analysts await Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.56% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.39 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 117,400 shares to 174,800 valued at $5.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 71,300 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fanhua, Ping An Health sign cooperation pact – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fanhua Announces Framework Agreement for Strategic Cooperation with Ping An Health – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fanhua Inc. (FANH) CEO Chunlin Wang On Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.