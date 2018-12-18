Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corporation (PCG) by 38.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.01 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 8.03M shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 17,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 666,725 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $156.60M, up from 649,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.99. About 3.10 million shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,255 shares to 239,974 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,343 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation Class A (NYSE:APH).

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Argus Research. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Conning stated it has 10,628 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,987 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.06% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 20 are owned by Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.09% or 7,709 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 33,621 are held by Mackenzie Corp. Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 2.32% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moors & Cabot Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,823 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Cap Management Ltd owns 511,910 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp reported 4,458 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 1.76 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 100,033 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, January 8. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of COST in report on Friday, June 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 15. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Friday, December 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 865,851 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 29,350 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stock Yards Retail Bank Communications has invested 1.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canandaigua Natl Retail Bank Com stated it has 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 359,054 shares. 978,844 are held by Epoch Partners. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 22,121 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 113,437 shares. Bristol John W Communications holds 2.79% or 449,133 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Com Of Vermont has 42,078 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.85 million shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 782,849 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $284.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. The insider GALANTI RICHARD A sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. On Monday, October 15 Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,600 shares. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. Murphy James P. sold $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, July 23.