Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $170 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $196 target in Monday, July 23 report. See Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178 New Target: $170 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $165 New Target: $158 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.09 New Target: $186 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $194 New Target: $186 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $170 Initiates Coverage On

28/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $168 New Target: $182 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $190 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $176 New Target: $178 Maintain

21/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $175 Initiates Coverage On

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $191 New Target: $196 Maintain

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO) stake by 9.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 70,000 shares as Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO)’s stock declined 15.56%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 680,000 shares with $56.05 million value, down from 750,000 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que (Put) now has $43.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 587,296 shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 12.17% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/04/2018 – BMO’s Lyngen Doesn’t Expect to See 3% 10-Year Yields (Video); 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Working With Relevant Authorities; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Receives Regulatory Approvals for Normal Course Issuer Bid; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. On Friday, July 27 Kapur Vimal sold $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 9,996 shares. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94M.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and January 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why one council member voted no on $17.1M in incentives for Honeywell HQ – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

The stock increased 1.09% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 1.37 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 43,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.57% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Frontier Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,243 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 48,320 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0.46% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.76% or 46,132 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 56,645 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors reported 16,418 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 69,013 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Founders Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Town Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers reported 1.43% stake.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 39.24 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Bank of Montreal’s (TSX:BMO) Stock Before Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Montreal declares CAD 1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Alert: Big Insider Buying at This Canadian Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Dividend Stock: Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on BMO Q4: Strong personal and commercial banking growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.