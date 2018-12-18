Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 25,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,333 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.04 million, up from 365,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 718,180 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 7.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 448.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 126,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 154,193 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.14M, up from 28,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 3.13M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE

Among 16 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold PEG shares while 237 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 332.31 million shares or 1.05% less from 335.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 5,399 shares. 5,100 were accumulated by Prudential Public. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eqis Capital Management accumulated 8,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,250 are held by First Mercantile Co. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 68,538 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 23,550 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). M&T Comml Bank reported 48,088 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 11,082 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 318 shares. Miles Capital has 0.8% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 4.32 million shares. Srb Corporation reported 10,452 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,891 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.69 million activity. 25,046 shares valued at $1.39M were sold by LaRossa Ralph A on Friday, November 30. IZZO RALPH sold $2.78 million worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MDU shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 122.26 million shares or 0.50% more from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 33,297 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 40,900 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 547,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd invested in 417,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Rhumbline Advisers owns 333,852 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 123,335 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. City Hldg holds 0.31% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 42,233 shares. 23,865 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 1,205 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Citadel Advisors has 1.83 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Llc holds 0% or 120 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 327,892 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $196.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,537 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).