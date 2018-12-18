Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 5.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 37,225 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 41.38%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 658,775 shares with $8.24 million value, down from 696,000 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $183.02 million valuation. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 202,593 shares traded or 116.25% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.50, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 26 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 24 cut down and sold their stakes in Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 8.04 million shares, up from 7.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 6,259 shares to 109,658 valued at $6.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) stake by 61,293 shares and now owns 309,293 shares. Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup owns 9,376 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 445,919 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 973,743 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 60,800 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 10,351 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.4% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 253,381 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,911 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 120,708 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 15,368 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 233,526 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt holds 0.29% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 61,097 shares.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 750.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.41 million activity. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Columbia Pacific Opportunity Fund – L.P. on Monday, August 27. Shares for $122,788 were sold by Sladich Harry on Friday, June 22.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Beach Front Hotel RL on Miami Beach – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Red Lion Hotels parent company heading toward record year for franchising profit margin – Denver Business Journal” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Sees Strong Momentum in 2018 NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Debuts Streamlined Redlion.com NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust for 199,368 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 391,655 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 464,076 shares. The California-based Alethea Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 68,155 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 7% Yielding Closed-End Fund Is A Good Choice For A Rising Interest Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 13, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 CEFs For The 7% $100,000 Portfolio: BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust And Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Citigroup accelerator supporting minority-owned businesses expands to Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $494.88 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. It is up 12.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.15% the S&P500.