Among 9 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 9. As per Tuesday, August 14, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. See Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $139 New Target: $130 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $170 New Target: $114 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $119 New Target: $104 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $229 Downgrade

14/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $155 Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $135 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180 New Target: $175 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Positive Old Target: $204 New Target: $187 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $224 New Target: $213 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $207 New Target: $192 Maintain

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) stake by 24.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 61,293 shares as Prgx Global Inc (PRGX)’s stock declined 4.02%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 309,293 shares with $2.69 million value, up from 248,000 last quarter. Prgx Global Inc now has $220.59 million valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 52,982 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has risen 24.97% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global Remains Confident 2018 Guidance of Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth of 8% to 10%; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M

More notable recent PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CORE vs. PRGX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Intersections, PRGX Global, Ecology and Environment, Histogenics, SeaChange International, and TransAct Technologies â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PRGX Announces Appointment of New Managing Director, Commercial – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRGX to Hold Investor Day November 14, 2018 in New York City – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. 28,000 shares valued at $250,177 were bought by Drapkin Matthew A on Wednesday, November 14. HEADLANDS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND – LP (THE PARTNERSHIP) bought 13,959 shares worth $119,489.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.04, from 2.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold PRGX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 17.58 million shares or 2.13% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 1.68M shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 20,234 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,800 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 201,216 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 1,817 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 31,581 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 91,307 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Cap Lc owns 677,818 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,880 shares. 7,306 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). Sei Invs reported 6,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann And Bryant Inc has invested 1.05% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). State Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) stake by 144,554 shares to 1.69M valued at $32.15 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) stake by 31,002 shares and now owns 331,898 shares. U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) was reduced too.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 75 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 172,459 shares. Sei Invests owns 28,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. L S Advisors has 5,485 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc owns 7,207 shares. Utah Retirement reported 19,083 shares stake. 2,200 are owned by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 24,040 are owned by Cibc Bank & Trust Usa. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 12,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell Reed has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 37,017 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 2,832 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,762 shares.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMD, Wynn, Discovery, Twitter – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn (WYNN) Up 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, WYNN, MMM – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.01 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was bought by SATRE PHILIP G.