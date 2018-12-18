Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 21,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.60 million, up from 134,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 4.13M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 106,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,460 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51M, down from 183,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 9.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $848.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 7,430 shares to 48,859 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,860 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, March 7 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Northland Capital to “Outperform” on Friday, September 15. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $67.0 target in Wednesday, December 16 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 6 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 1. Topeka Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 23. Topeka Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $65 target.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $87,985 worth of stock or 1,306 shares. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, October 10.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.76 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intact Mgmt owns 161,300 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Da Davidson & Company accumulated 452,898 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 257 were accumulated by Hudock Cap. Argi Investment Svcs Lc reported 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has 9,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 2.17M shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.41% or 10,793 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.19% or 929,283 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 283,025 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh reported 6,587 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And holds 14,270 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Quantum owns 17,315 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.35M shares. Visionary Asset Mngmt has 0.92% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wright Invsts Incorporated holds 55,239 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 0.06% or 20,516 shares. Pension stated it has 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 163,300 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Comerica Securities reported 5,303 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,551 shares. First City Cap Incorporated holds 0.35% or 5,001 shares in its portfolio. Indiana And Investment has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,733 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 596,430 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 60,859 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hills Bank And Tru accumulated 3,913 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $960,959 were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C.

