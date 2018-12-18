Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.39, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 52 funds started new and increased positions, while 38 sold and decreased stakes in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 38.03 million shares, up from 35.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 73.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 362,700 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 48.13%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 127,700 shares with $1.67M value, down from 490,400 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 14.70M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Encana had 7 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana: Is The Market Right About The Newfield Buyout? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Encana Corporation Stock Tumbled 25% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Could Boost Duvernay Output, But Is Choosing Not To – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Activityin in Encana (ECA) Targets 9% Upside in Shares Through Mid-Jan. 2019 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 68,900 shares to 84,700 valued at $9.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 34,600 shares and now owns 56,100 shares. Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) was raised too.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $153.50 million for 8.77 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchanges – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF NAD: Tax-Free Income Becoming Enticing? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fourth published clinical trial confirms long-term safety of NIAGEN supplementation at high doses and shows potential for improvement in liver health – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Smart Retirement Buys for 7.2% Dividends and Big Gains – Investorplace.com” published on March 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 1.06M shares traded or 71.39% up from the average. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has declined 10.82% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.82% the S&P500.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund for 10.30 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.97 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,259 shares.