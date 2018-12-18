Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 47.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05 million, down from 19,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 220,196 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 20.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc (JKHY) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.29 million, up from 157,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 424,055 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc. by 94,055 shares to 255,379 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essity Aktiebolag Publ by 16,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,650 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. The insider PRIM JOHN F sold 6,329 shares worth $996,174.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23 with “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of JKHY in report on Wednesday, August 16 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Thursday, June 7 report. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $128 target in Wednesday, January 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested in 73,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6 shares. Fiera Capital holds 317,333 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Llc has invested 1.56% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Swiss State Bank reported 568,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.07% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hsbc Pcl owns 69,022 shares. 72,100 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Company has invested 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 52,574 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 13,763 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 50,327 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 910,809 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Arrow has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 3,306 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $279.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 192,392 shares to 449,665 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 68,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold TECH shares while 112 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.66 million shares or 7.06% less from 37.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Limited Liability reported 113,463 shares stake. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.13% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 3,145 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 772 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 211,911 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 7,741 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 201,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.83% or 25,216 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 3.77 million shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 1,128 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,740 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 7,666 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 11,600 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 1.28% or 1.51 million shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.82 million activity. The insider BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V sold $942,334.