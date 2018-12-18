R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 73.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $226.18. About 5.24M shares traded or 26.57% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35 million, down from 163,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.12. About 1.53 million shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 75 shares valued at $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Lewnes Ann sold $745,918 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, August 15. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73M.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 405,341 shares. Monetary Grp owns 10,635 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 37.49M shares in its portfolio. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 6.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 4,432 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson reported 4,079 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 320,506 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Numerixs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,571 shares. New York-based Omega Advisors has invested 1.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.61M were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Llc. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moore Cap Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems Q4 18 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.39 per share. EFX’s profit will be $160.36M for 17.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta-based Equifax closing its Long Island, NY office, affecting 33 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on November 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Equifax Receives Utility Patent for Innovative NeuroDecision® Technology – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,345 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1,804 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 258,946 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc stated it has 4,427 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 11,104 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wedgewood Pa stated it has 3,025 shares. 3,800 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. 152,304 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 57,708 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont invested in 0% or 316 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.04% or 37,705 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Andra Ap holds 59,000 shares.