Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmnt Grp Cl (SAMG) by 10.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 28,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,794 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49M, down from 280,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Silvercrest Asset Mgmnt Grp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 10,172 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 6.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 5,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.34M, up from 62,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $171.5. About 4.98M shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the U.S. dollar; 20/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Listens to Jazz While Dreaming of the Circus; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.68, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 1 investors sold SAMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.28 million shares or 2.42% more from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments Company invested in 0% or 3,847 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 251,794 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Fmr Lc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 43,349 shares. 69,021 are held by Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Citigroup reported 2,285 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). 1,617 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Acadian Asset holds 43,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 81,617 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) or 106,275 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Silvercrest Asset Management (NASDAQ:SAMG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Silvercrest Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Sandler O’Neill.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $387.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 24,236 shares to 203,761 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 46,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Lcnb Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,802 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 9,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vantage Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 290 shares. Altfest L J And holds 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,075 shares. 2,203 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability. D E Shaw Commerce accumulated 310,552 shares. Montag A Associates Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 2,888 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc Inc accumulated 19,865 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc invested 5.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bluestein R H & Com has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts Ma has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Planning Advsrs Lc reported 3,895 shares stake. Snow Mngmt LP holds 10,800 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,812 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp holds 0.12% or 3,248 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, September 22 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $245 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 10 by Rafferty. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, August 11. UBS upgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Friday, February 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $297 target.