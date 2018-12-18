Renaissance Technologies Cut Its Weis Mkts (WMK) Stake; Lacrosse Footwear Has 1.65 Sentiment

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) stake by 73.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 378,949 shares as Weis Mkts Inc (WMK)’s stock declined 1.39%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 134,851 shares with $5.85M value, down from 513,800 last quarter. Weis Mkts Inc now has $1.23B valuation. It closed at $45.81 lastly. It is down 9.12% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B

Lacrosse Footwear Inc (BOOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.35, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 86 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 52 reduced and sold stakes in Lacrosse Footwear Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 28.15 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lacrosse Footwear Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 39.

The stock increased 5.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 655,229 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has risen 26.34% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $476.51 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $17.28 million for 6.89 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 408.33% EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for 117,600 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 850,000 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timpani Capital Management Llc has 1.96% invested in the company for 239,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.5% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 495,151 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold WMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 3.16% more from 9.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Lesa Sroufe stated it has 84,247 shares. Barclays Plc owns 17,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 101,280 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 21,015 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 19,936 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) or 1,250 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 83,338 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 74,476 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.03% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 502,161 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,979 shares. Aperio Gru Lc has 27,913 shares.