Rent-A-Center (RCII) Was Upgraded by Janney to Buy; Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flex had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Needham. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

Janney gave Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares a new Buy rating in a an analyst report revealed to investors on Tuesday, 18 December. This is boost from the old Neutral rating.

The stock decreased 9.83% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 35.80M shares traded or 4081.36% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 175.61% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. RCII’s profit will be $16.59M for 10.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,432 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,346 shares. 100 were accumulated by Livingston Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management). Franklin Resources invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 91,903 shares. 101,820 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal reported 358,594 shares stake. Assetmark reported 7,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signia Cap Mngmt Lc has 362,371 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pnc Financial Service Inc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Springowl Limited Liability Corp owns 0.82% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 70,000 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 12,015 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 70,406 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $697.30 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 9.18 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 18 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Monday, July 2 MCNAMARA MICHAEL M sold $589,385 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 42,655 shares. Shares for $97,632 were bought by ONETTO MARC A. $213,362 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares were sold by Collier Christopher. Shares for $44,424 were sold by Bennett David P. Barbier Francois sold $739,721 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 27 Humphries Paul sold $393,551 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 27,532 shares. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Li Jennifer sold $4,739.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

