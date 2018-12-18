Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 46.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 17,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,743 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, down from 36,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 18.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 42.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $767,000, down from 3,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in W.W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $282.87. About 387,212 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.2% or 2,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton reported 23,603 shares stake. Novare Management holds 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 71,780 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP stated it has 281,628 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 6.12M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,722 shares. Asset Management Group holds 24,026 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 58.58 million shares. Cohen Inc reported 2,408 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies reported 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 273,742 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 505,560 shares. Caz Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 4,540 shares or 2.79% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.62 million for 19.75 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 2,781 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,150 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 8,696 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ledyard Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.51% or 692,132 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 12,679 shares. 41,553 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,319 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 3,800 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.33% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 210,943 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 15,955 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

