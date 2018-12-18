River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (SYKE) by 23.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 129,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 673,392 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.53 million, up from 543,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 54,006 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 17.06% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES INC SYKE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.00, REV VIEW $1.68 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 16/04/2018 – Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.05 million, down from 264,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 4.32M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.61 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Best Bargain PEG Stocks That Value Investors Love – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Wells Fargo Media Forum – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Top IT Services Stocks For 2016 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2016 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “SYKE vs. PAYX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

