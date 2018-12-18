River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) by 9.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 143,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.28 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 801,701 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 11.13% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 33.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 44,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 11.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 25.06 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $80.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 129,993 shares to 673,392 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) by 154,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc..