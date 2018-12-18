Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 190.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 7,194 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock declined 17.12%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 10,969 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 3,775 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $18.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 1.18 million shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) stake by 3.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 48,105 shares as Garrison Cap Inc (GARS)’s stock declined 13.50%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $9.97M value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. Garrison Cap Inc now has $106.73M valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 61,085 shares traded or 37.08% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 13.71% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.36 million activity. St Clair Joyce also sold $354,592 worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Tuesday, July 24. Parker Teresa had sold 5,606 shares worth $606,737 on Friday, July 20. MORRISON WILLIAM L also sold $1.54M worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares. On Friday, July 20 Thomas Shundrawn A sold $511,351 worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 4,740 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 11,024 shares to 2,983 valued at $361,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 21,743 shares and now owns 20,982 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Thursday, October 18. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, November 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold NTRS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 171.17 million shares or 0.29% more from 170.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated invested in 0% or 266 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 94,847 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 17,352 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Company. Mackenzie Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 201,674 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Panagora Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Loews Corporation reported 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Cannell Peter B accumulated 0.07% or 20,660 shares. Burgundy Asset Management invested in 2.13% or 2.25M shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 5,542 shares stake. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.59% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) stake by 367,219 shares to 640,270 valued at $10.03M in 2018Q3. It also upped Highland Floatng Rate Opprt stake by 165,603 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 3.27% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0% or 20,625 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 14,903 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Caxton reported 1.11 million shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 16,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Ares Limited Liability Co invested in 114,631 shares. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 11,441 shares. Acadian Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,053 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 71,343 shares. Blackrock holds 15,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 15,802 shares.

