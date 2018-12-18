Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 29.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,520 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 30,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 6.14 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 17.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 18,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 122,793 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.56M, up from 104,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 16.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,827 shares to 205,140 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Benchmark Capital Advisors has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 24,087 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Company reported 2.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 385,844 are owned by Cambridge. 6,748 were accumulated by North Amer Mngmt. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 6,919 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weatherstone Management has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,594 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Amg National Trust Fincl Bank owns 4,970 shares. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,847 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 443 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 73,914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,049 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 123,644 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,417 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 10,696 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mairs & stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 16,275 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.47% or 23,599 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 103,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company holds 4,313 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap invested in 0.07% or 19,535 shares. Eaton Vance owns 792,015 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.49% or 37,148 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mgmt Inc reported 46,717 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 6.00 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 11,451 shares. 2,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph.