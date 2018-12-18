Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 149 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,868 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $299.67 million, down from 12,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 237,616 shares traded or 472.60% up from the average. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,162 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.55 million, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.02. About 120,604 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconinc (Rti) by 7 shares to 959 shares, valued at $995.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries by 175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

More notable recent NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar Energy LP: 9% From This Newly Issued Preferred Stock With A Small Arbitrage Embedded – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rumored Acquisition Would Give BlackBerry Stock a Huge Lift – Yahoo Finance” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NuStar Logistics seeks City Council’s help securing state refunds for HQ upgrades – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Tech Company B-Temia Enters Into a $6.9M USD US Army / Lockheed Martin Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold NSS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 177,958 shares or 0.38% more from 177,288 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laffer Invests, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,868 shares. Snow LP accumulated 12,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oxbow Lc owns 83,925 shares. 70,064 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Advsr Llc.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Corporate tax breaks cost US schools billions of lost revenue: report – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers acquires Griswold LLC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corporation (ROG) CEO Bruce Hoechner on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. $675,186 worth of stock was sold by Hoechner Bruce D. on Friday, September 21. The insider GLANDON GARY M sold 3,000 shares worth $450,017. $229,574 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) shares were sold by Grudzien Jeffrey M. Another trade for 2,346 shares valued at $351,900 was sold by DAIGLE ROBERT C. 2,865 shares were sold by Beulque Marc J, worth $395,137. $189,475 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) was sold by Knoll Jay B.

Among 4 analysts covering Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers Corp had 17 analyst reports since October 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by FBR Capital. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 1. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Tuesday, December 19 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Friday, December 15 report. B. Riley & Co upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 10 report.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,087 shares to 5,892 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,260 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 48 shares. Motco has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Aqr Management Lc accumulated 34,415 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 13,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pier Ltd Liability Corp has 60,300 shares. Frontier Cap Management Co Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Glenmede Tru Comm Na accumulated 417 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 22,010 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 713 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). American International Gp owns 14,420 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 28,507 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).