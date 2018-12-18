Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank Cda Co En (RY) by 131.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 268,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 471,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.80 million, up from 203,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda Co En for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 554,021 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ACCOUNTS FOR 23% OF REVENUE VS 18% 5 YRS AGO; 06/04/2018 – RBC chief remains hopeful of good NAFTA outcome; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA BMEB.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475P FROM 450P; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 16/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$142 FROM C$139

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 37.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 41,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,240 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, down from 112,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 105.22M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 21. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, April 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, October 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, April 27 with “Hold” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 0.2% or 50,670 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 69,599 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Llc reported 6,277 shares. Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 236,549 shares. 30,688 were accumulated by City. 1.24 million were accumulated by Cs Mckee L P. Avalon Advsr Lc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Da Davidson And reported 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 510,197 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Addenda Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Rbo Company Llc holds 62,666 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 30,546 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.7% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Troy Asset Management reported 560 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company has 488 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. 225,000 shares valued at $2.19M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

