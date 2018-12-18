Roystone Capital Management Lp increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 18.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 191,200 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock declined 22.44%. The Roystone Capital Management Lp holds 1.21 million shares with $37.58M value, up from 1.02 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $16.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 7.28M shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN

Fragasso Group Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 11.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 1,889 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 18,135 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 16,246 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $118.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.38. About 1.91M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Shares for $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M on Thursday, November 29. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Continues to Reward Shareholders, Ups Dividend – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen submits U.S. marketing application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, V, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Monday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $212 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $213 target in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock owns 45.22M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 0.94% or 59,075 shares in its portfolio. 130,500 were accumulated by Stelliam Invest Management Ltd Partnership. Silvercrest Asset Lc reported 312,247 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated accumulated 5,996 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 1.11M are held by Eaton Vance Management. Atwood Palmer invested in 11,953 shares. Marathon Management has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,000 shares. Kwmg Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 587 shares. Coho Partners Ltd owns 1.07 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Llc invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Omers Administration reported 38,412 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 25,001 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 39,415 shares to 418,067 valued at $104.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 13,158 shares and now owns 34,519 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. Citigroup maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, July 30. JP Morgan maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.