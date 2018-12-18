Ryo (RYO) registered 0.62% rise for a day

Ryo (RYO) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000465459799999998 or 0.62% trading at $0.075010637. According to Crypto Experts, Ryo (RYO) eyes $0.0825117007 target on the road to $0.191435783539454. RYO last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0757983382 and low of $0.0666323606 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0745451772.

Ryo (RYO) is down -46.57% in the last 30 days from $0.1404 per coin. Its down -40.42% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1259 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago RYO traded at $0.00 (non existent). RYO has 4.89 million coins mined giving it $366,869 market cap. Ryo maximum coins available are 80.19M. RYO uses CryptoNight Heavy algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/06/2018.

Ryo is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight Heavy algorithm.