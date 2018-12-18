Logan Capital Management Inc increased Epam Sys Inc Com (EPAM) stake by 11.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 4,263 shares as Epam Sys Inc Com (EPAM)’s stock declined 10.97%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 42,833 shares with $5.90 million value, up from 38,570 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc Com now has $6.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.04% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 152,390 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 22.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 20.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 11,572 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 14.81%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 43,942 shares with $1.92 million value, down from 55,514 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.52B valuation. The stock increased 5.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 208,911 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Among 6 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. EPAM Systems had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

More important recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “EPAM Recognized As A Top 10 Travel, Hospitality & Logistics Service Provider By HFS – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Fed up with Facebook, US fund managers look for alternatives – StreetInsider.com”, Globenewswire.com published: “EPAM Reports Results for First Quarter 2018 NYSE:EPAM – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Systems 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold EPAM shares while 96 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 45.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.08% or 139,616 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 28 shares. The California-based Bernzott Cap has invested 2.6% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Commerce Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 9,835 shares. Axa owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 307,866 shares. Moreover, Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 80,875 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 5,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 18,120 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,183 shares. 2,693 were reported by Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 6,066 shares stake.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (NYSE:PNC) stake by 8,380 shares to 28,990 valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) stake by 1,095 shares and now owns 54,572 shares. Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.48 million activity. Another trade for 15,133 shares valued at $2.14 million was sold by Fejes Balazs. $485,868 worth of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was sold by Harman Jason. Dvorkin Viktar sold $2.86 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five9 Strengthens Leadership Team with the Addition of Industry Pro David Pickering as EVP of Engineering – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five9 Appoints James Doran as New Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Re-Acceleration Of Growth At Five9 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: Recent Pullback Presents Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.