S Squared Technology Upped Its Emcore Corp. (EMKR) Holding; Retrophin (RTRX) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Retrophin Inc (RTRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.24, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 54 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 50 cut down and sold stakes in Retrophin Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 41.12 million shares, up from 40.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Retrophin Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 34 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

S Squared Technology Llc increased Emcore Corp. (EMKR) stake by 22.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 113,500 shares as Emcore Corp. (EMKR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 625,145 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 511,645 last quarter. Emcore Corp. now has $115.95 million valuation. It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 26.98% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – Emcore Sees 3Q Rev $17M-$19M

Among 2 analysts covering EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EMCORE had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was downgraded by Northland Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, October 5. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EMKR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 11.35% less from 19.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 188,384 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 101,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 46,860 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 658,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc owns 195,902 shares. 2,965 are held by Morgan Stanley. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.01% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Kempner Cap Management Inc owns 15,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 404,102 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,053 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 3,800 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 24,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 300,000 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 10,509 shares to 32,619 valued at $1.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lendingtree Inc. stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 11,380 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. for 3.91 million shares. Broadfin Capital Llc owns 938,214 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ghost Tree Capital Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 350,000 shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.83% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 207,719 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) has risen 11.46% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $926.42 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 58.97% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.73% EPS growth.