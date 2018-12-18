S&T Bank Has Decreased American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake; Systemax (SYX) Sentiment Is 0.94

Systemax Inc (SYX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.65, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 48 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 51 decreased and sold their holdings in Systemax Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 10.28 million shares, down from 10.63 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Systemax Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 21.

S&T Bank decreased American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stake by 39.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 230,054 shares as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)’s stock declined 22.51%. The S&T Bank holds 352,107 shares with $8.74M value, down from 582,161 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 2.57 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN

Among 6 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 8 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 19. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Monday, October 15. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $29 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of AEO in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating.

S&T Bank increased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) stake by 318,254 shares to 716,023 valued at $10.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 23,647 shares and now owns 362,539 shares. Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) was raised too.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. for 184,797 shares. Prescott General Partners Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Thomas W has 1.61% invested in the company for 76,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,241 shares.

it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.44 million activity.

Analysts await Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SYX’s profit will be $9.69 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Systemax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.