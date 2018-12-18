Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 4.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 36.72%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 650,895 shares with $12.26 million value, down from 684,895 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $854.95M valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 1.82 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.68, from 0.54 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 28 funds opened new or increased positions, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The funds in our database reported: 16.31 million shares, up from 14.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

Among 12 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 17 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, September 6. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, July 6. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 29. Citigroup maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SLCA in report on Thursday, July 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 109.80% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.36% negative EPS growth.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $502.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 32.22 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. for 6.32 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 348,715 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 555,404 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Management Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 213,491 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) has declined 13.85% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500.

