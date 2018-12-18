Sands Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 5.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 731,838 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 15.34M shares with $2.53 billion value, up from 14.61M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $361.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 12.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG) had a decrease of 8.64% in short interest. FG’s SI was 4.43M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.64% from 4.85M shares previously. With 575,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG)’s short sellers to cover FG’s short positions. The SI to Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share’s float is 3.46%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 532,488 shares traded. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has declined 27.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FG News: 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO BOOSTED IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 FGL Holdings Announces Proposed Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, OTHER USES; 17/04/2018 – FGL Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 09/05/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $131 MLN VS $375 MLN

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 234,500 shares to 4.54 million valued at $436.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 389,676 shares and now owns 5.27 million shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 27 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, October 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 10 with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Mizuho reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, December 13 report.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents.